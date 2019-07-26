Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holding Has Raised by Virtu Financial Llc; Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Its Schlumberger (SLB) Position by $325,725

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 1395.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 424,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 454,652 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 30,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 18.07M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 4.49M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 29,473 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 34,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,893 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,000 are held by Summit Securities Grp Ltd. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0.26% or 93,354 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 10,101 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 667 shares. Int Group Inc accumulated 572,976 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Legacy Capital Ptnrs accumulated 21,843 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Argent Trust has 0.36% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mackenzie accumulated 20,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of The West reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 181,180 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 2.01 million shares. Capital World holds 2.50 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 15,613 shares to 124,628 shares, valued at $17.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (NYSE:UL).