Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holding Has Boosted by Ngam Advisors Lp; Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $625,533 as Market Valuation Declined

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 171,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 650,700 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 479,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 6.90M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 208,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $644,000, down from 408,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 18,731 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) has declined 52.21% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BBGI News: 25/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Falcons Exercise Vic Beasley’s Option; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Rev $55.2M; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group First Quarter Net Revenue Increases 2.6% to $55.2 Million; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Knicks find levity with unpredictable Michael Beasley; 30/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group to Participate in Gabelli & Company 10th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium on June 7; 21/04/2018 – DJ Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBGI); 09/05/2018 – Castlegar Source: RCMP investigation shuts down parts of Beasley Road Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.96% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 12/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 17.06% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $106,235 activity. BEASLEY GEORGE G also bought $25,650 worth of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares. Shares for $32,690 were bought by FOWLER MARK S.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $12.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,218 shares to 423,934 shares, valued at $35.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 18,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,628 shares, and cut its stake in Honda Mtr Ltd (NYSE:HMC).