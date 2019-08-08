Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holder Virtu Financial Has Lifted Its Position by $1.70 Million as Share Price Rose; Miller Howard Investments Raised Its Holding in Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) as Share Value Declined

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 5,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 40,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 35,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 3.55 million shares traded or 35.66% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 1395.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 424,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 454,652 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 30,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 27.35M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Corp Pa owns 2,755 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc has 0.09% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 27.14M shares. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 2,370 shares. Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 2.82% or 837,074 shares. Churchill Mgmt reported 3,729 shares stake. 125,754 were accumulated by Trust Of Virginia Va. Earnest Prtnrs, a Georgia-based fund reported 126 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.55% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Calamos Lc holds 108,694 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.08% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Westfield Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 444,716 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,527 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,220 shares stake. Chesley Taft Ltd Co owns 6,960 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank & Tru Company accumulated 0.15% or 9,614 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com Ne (NYSE:TD) by 678,834 shares to 651,938 shares, valued at $35.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc Com (NYSE:CLR) by 9,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,922 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. The insider LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $326,860.

