Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Cut Position as Stock Value Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Oarsman Capital Upped Holding

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 31,103 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 20,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.97 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 244,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 946,258 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 12.87M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video)

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $788.81M for 23.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 68,700 shares to 651,639 shares, valued at $31.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Verso Corp.

