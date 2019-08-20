Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Charter Communication (CHTR) Shareholder Selkirk Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 12.18M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $393.07. About 466,191 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 23/03/2018 – UC Regents: Senate resolution, Charter Day celebration mark UC’s 150th anniversary; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CHARTER HAS RIGHTS TO LIVE AUTHENTICATED STREAMING ON CBS.COM, CBS APP AND CHARTER’S AUTHENTICATED PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN COURT SAYS THE MINING CHARTER UNDER MPRDA IS INTENDED TO APPLY TO ALL MINE RIGHT HOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – Council May Defy Mayor With an Alternate Review of the City Charter; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Internationl & Liverpool Buys Into Charter Court; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: International Charter School Sun, 3/18/2018, 6:00 PM; 02/05/2018 – CHARTER: IN FULL COMPLIANCE W/ MERGER ORDER, NYC FRANCHISE; 03/05/2018 – Mining Charter Will Be Finalized `Soon:’ S. Africa’s Ramaphosa

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $791.85 million for 23.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Considering The Choices, Is Ambev the Best Large-Cap Stock Under $10? – Investorplace.com” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambev Is A Classic Value Stock With A Dividend Yield Of 4.6% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambev S.A.: A Solid Company Facing Headwinds In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambev: The Company With A Strong Moat, Which Deserves More Attention – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 71,874 shares to 137,312 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94M for 57.13 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Charter Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CHTR) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For Charter Communications (CHTR) – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Charter Communications (CHTR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.