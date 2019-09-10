Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Stake; Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose While Credit Capital Investments Has Decreased Position by $675,000

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 67.25M shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Now that the Supreme Court has ruled on sports betting, Bank of America has predicted several gaming-related companies that will benefit; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 12.38 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $765.50M for 23.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 151,285 shares to 459,876 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (NYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raymond James & Assocs has 7.28M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 89.60 million shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.32% or 108,247 shares. Eastern Savings Bank owns 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 74,446 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 410,971 shares. 41,077 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Moreover, Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd has 1.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amica Mutual stated it has 298,226 shares. Baxter Bros owns 65,313 shares. Arlington Value Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.54% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Texas-based Hightower Tru Svcs Lta has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wetherby Asset invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Grassi holds 2.05% or 501,550 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 10.53 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.