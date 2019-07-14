Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holder Brown Advisory Raised Its Position; Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 17,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 117,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 367,048 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 7.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 669,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.73M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04 million, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 50.63M shares traded or 102.13% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 28,063 shares to 27,575 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 12,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,237 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).