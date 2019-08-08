Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Reaches $5.14 After 4.00% Down Move; Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Carlyle Group LP (CG) Position

The stock of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 18.54 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance DebtThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $84.82 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $4.93 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ABEV worth $3.39B less.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Carlyle Group LP (CG) stake by 10.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc acquired 498,909 shares as Carlyle Group LP (CG)’s stock rose 16.34%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 5.16 million shares with $94.31 million value, up from 4.66 million last quarter. Carlyle Group LP now has $8.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 241,573 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 27/03/2018 – REG-AkzoNobel to sell Specialty Chemicals to The Carlyle Group and GIC for €10.1 billion; 01/05/2018 – CARLYLE’S SAYS ACCELERATION OF GDP GROWTH HAS STOPPED; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Eight Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Carlyle C17 Clo, Ltd; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to Sell Specialty Chemicals Unit to Carlyle for EUR10.1B; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Carlyle executive Tsou is said to retire from Hong Kong office – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to Take Over Shipping Vessels From Carlyle, Others in $450 Million Deal; 04/05/2018 – DZ BANK OPTING TO SELL INDIVIDUAL DVB ASSETS STARTING WITH AVIATION AND LAND TRANSPORT PORTFOLIOS; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN HOLDER CARLYLE GROUP’S STAKE REFLECTS SERIES D PFD SHRS; 25/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 25); 19/03/2018 – Vitol, Carlyle to list oil downstream venture Varo in Amsterdam

Among 2 analysts covering Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlyle Group had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 76,393 shares to 986,394 valued at $194.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) stake by 37,479 shares and now owns 331,211 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 23,358 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.05% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Augustine Asset Inc stated it has 0.83% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Markel Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 1.14M shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 3,660 shares. 400 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 31,314 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset has 0.25% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 207,917 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.12% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Captrust Finance Advisors reported 100 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 145 shares stake. Stifel Financial has 133,958 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $578,760 activity. Shares for $578,760 were sold by Buser Curtis L. on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemed Corp, Carlyle Group LP and Cohen & Steers – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/31/2019: CG, CS, MCO, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Osram shares drop after top investor rejects 3.4 bln euro takeover offer – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carlyle Group’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company has market cap of $84.82 billion. The firm operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada divisions. It has a 29.23 P/E ratio. It offers beers primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Quilmes Cristal, Stella Artois, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Antarctica Becker, Beck, Leffe, Corona, BÃ¡ltica, Pilsen, Patricia, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Becker, Bud Light, Ouro Fino, Modelo Especial, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Hoegaarden, and Budweiser brands.