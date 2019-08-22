Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Reaches $4.52 After 3.00% Down Move; Pura Vida Investments Has Lifted By $3.28 Million Its Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake

The stock of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.515. About 20.44 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts AmbevThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $70.80B company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $4.38 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ABEV worth $2.12 billion less.

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased Staar Surgical Co (STAA) stake by 48.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pura Vida Investments Llc acquired 96,586 shares as Staar Surgical Co (STAA)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 294,842 shares with $10.08M value, up from 198,256 last quarter. Staar Surgical Co now has $1.40B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 49,226 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambev +8% after Brazil business improves – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambev lower amid corruption scandal developments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambev S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company has market cap of $70.80 billion. The firm operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada divisions. It has a 25.65 P/E ratio. It offers beers primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Quilmes Cristal, Stella Artois, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Antarctica Becker, Beck, Leffe, Corona, BÃ¡ltica, Pilsen, Patricia, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Becker, Bud Light, Ouro Fino, Modelo Especial, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Hoegaarden, and Budweiser brands.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $784.04 million for 22.58 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity. The insider BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P. bought $2.22M.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Staar Surgical (STAA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RS, GWW, STAA – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AIG, STAA, CLDR – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BYND, STAA, AVYA – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management stated it has 173,502 shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 42,571 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 166,355 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Com holds 0.94% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 206,623 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 134,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 23,889 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Assocs Lc has 0.05% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc has invested 0.03% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 455,189 shares or 0% of the stock. American Grp reported 28,033 shares. 8,766 are owned by Bluemountain Ltd Liability Co. Tudor Et Al holds 30,907 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 9,977 are held by Prudential.

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased Adma Biologics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADMA) stake by 32,392 shares to 4,778 valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Guardant Health Inc (Put) stake by 109,225 shares and now owns 1,138 shares. Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was reduced too.