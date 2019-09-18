Ambev Adr (ABEV) Holder Bessemer Group Upped Position by $1.41 Million; Polar Securities Lifted Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $3.58 Million as Stock Price Declined

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 216.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 47,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 400,017 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Ambev Adr (ABEV) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 351,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.38 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Ambev Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 53.67M shares traded or 111.39% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livanova Plc by 29,100 shares to 20,600 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 19,200 shares to 180,800 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.