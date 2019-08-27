Ambev (ABEV) Received Barclays Lower Rating; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lowered Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding

Barclays cut the shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a “Overweight” rating to a “Equal-Weight” rating in a analysts report revealed to clients and investors on 27 August.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 13.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp analyzed 701,466 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)'s stock declined 2.53%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 4.37M shares with $386.69 million value, down from 5.08M last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $112.60B valuation. The stock decreased 6.89% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 27.78 million shares traded or 435.36% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.21 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. The insider Kunst Michael R. bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.19% above currents $72.38 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $74 target. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks , other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company has market cap of $68.79 billion. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada divisions. It has a 24.74 P/E ratio. The firm offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, BÃ¡ltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.355. About 17.58 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $789.72 million for 21.78 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.