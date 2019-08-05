Amber Wallace just Obtained 14 shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB), be careful if you are short!; New Jersey Resources (NJR)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 106 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 87 sold and reduced positions in New Jersey Resources Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 57.87 million shares, down from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding New Jersey Resources Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 61 Increased: 73 New Position: 33.

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 244.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. NJR’s profit will be $11.60M for 95.85 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.76% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation for 143,614 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owns 76,500 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. has 1.01% invested in the company for 30,328 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc, a California-based fund reported 271,634 shares.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. The firm operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Midstream, and Home Services and Other divisions. It has a 34.47 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 521,200 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 285,292 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has risen 10.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “New Jersey Resources (NJR) Chairman, CEO Laurence M. Downes to Retire; Board Names Steve Westhoven as Successor – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is New Jersey Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:NJR) ROE Of 8.2% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

A few days ago, the Sr VP/Chief Retail/Marketing of Farmers National Banc Corp, Mr. Amber Wallace, bought 14 shares, amounting to $204 USD, based on an avg price of $14.6 for a share. The chance of this deal remaining unnoticed is nil because it’s new, with the Sr VP/Chief Retail/Marketing now holding 24,045 shares — that is 0.09% of Farmers National Banc Corp’s market capitalization.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 28,198 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 32 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $111,480 activity. Shares for $1,001 were bought by Strollo Gregg on Friday, March 1. Sabat Joseph W bought $1,247 worth of stock or 91 shares. $206 worth of stock was bought by Wallace Amber B on Friday, March 1. Shares for $500 were bought by Helmick Kevin J. Muransky Edward also bought $3,753 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) on Monday, April 1. MACALI RALPH D bought $502 worth of stock. Moore Terry A bought $4,162 worth of stock.

More notable recent Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2019 Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2019: QFIN,SPGI,FMNB – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Farmers National Banc Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 1.50% more from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Maltese Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 730,800 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 23,466 shares. 24,959 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co. Banc Funds Com Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Kennedy Management Inc reported 0.06% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 749,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 17,753 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 20,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 39,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors accumulated 486,687 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Ltd Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 279,809 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Llp has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Zpr Investment Mgmt reported 26,177 shares stake.