Amber Road Inc. (AMBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Both Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amber Road Inc. 10 4.31 N/A -0.49 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 40 6.12 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amber Road Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amber Road Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -14.5% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Amber Road Inc.’s current beta is 0.4 and it happens to be 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Upland Software Inc. has a 0.69 beta which is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amber Road Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Upland Software Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6.

Analyst Recommendations

Amber Road Inc. and Upland Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amber Road Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Upland Software Inc. has a consensus target price of $49.25, with potential upside of 3.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amber Road Inc. and Upland Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.4% and 71.6%. Insiders owned 9% of Amber Road Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.5% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35% Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06%

For the past year Amber Road Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

Upland Software Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Amber Road Inc.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.