Amber Road Inc. (AMBR) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Comparing side by side

Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amber Road Inc. 10 4.31 N/A -0.49 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.89 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -14.5% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amber Road Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.4% and 13.14%. Amber Road Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35% Sonic Foundry Inc. 4.17% -5.21% -17.36% -31.03% -54.75% 53.85%

For the past year Amber Road Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.