Amber Road Inc. (AMBR) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Application Software company, Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Amber Road Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9% of Amber Road Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Amber Road Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.70% -14.50% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Amber Road Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amber Road Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Amber Road Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amber Road Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.15 3.79 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 134.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amber Road Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Amber Road Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amber Road Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Amber Road Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amber Road Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amber Road Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.4 shows that Amber Road Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amber Road Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Amber Road Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amber Road Inc.’s competitors beat Amber Road Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.