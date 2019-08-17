Amber Road (AMBR) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Trimmed Its Holding by $706,032; Partner Investment Management LP Has Decreased Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Stake by $383,952 as Stock Value Rose

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 10,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173,000, down from 14,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.3. About 198,841 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- SamsTM TCM, Catalog No. 15747 The Sarns” TCM is indicated for controlling and; 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2; 05/03/2018 – Philips introduces next generation of lntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 07/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: lncessantly Rising Cases of Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia to Fuel Market Growth, Says TMR; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Compliance With The European Society Of Cardiology Prevention Guidelines In Patients at High Cardiovascular; 06/03/2018 – Medscape Partners with the American College of Cardiology to Improve Prevention, Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Lower Protein Intake and Long-term Risk of Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease (BabyGrowth)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 33,302 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Citigroup holds 12,117 shares. Moreover, Altai Capital Mgmt LP has 18.18% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 2.46M shares. Trexquant LP reported 11,438 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 87,601 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 277,305 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 12,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma reported 734,541 shares stake. Oppenheimer & Co accumulated 237,943 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Blackrock reported 1.49 million shares. Panagora Asset reported 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AQ, AMBR Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AQ, AMBR – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Supercomputer Company Cray Acquired By Hewlett Packard Enterprise – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OPTT, MARA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Altai Capital Responds to Amber Road’s Postponement of Annual Meeting – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors Of Filing Of A Class Action Suit Against Amber Road, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 10,309 shares to 742,824 shares, valued at $25.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 15,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,593 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dafna Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 56,200 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc owns 5.45 million shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 463,213 shares. Diversified Tru has invested 0.02% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership owns 9,462 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). 144,781 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. State Teachers Retirement has 14,051 shares. D E Shaw Com, a New York-based fund reported 393,613 shares. 25,900 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 13,820 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com has 432,035 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Llc owns 3.75 million shares. Hbk Investments LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).