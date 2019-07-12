Amber Road (AMBR) Holder Gagnon Securities Lowered Position by $706,032 as Valuation Rose; Steinberg Asset Management Decreased Fedex (FDX) Position by $327,248 as Stock Value Declined

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 35.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 1,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,271 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 5,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $162.6. About 2.45M shares traded or 13.89% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Limited has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 12,724 are owned by Prudential. Wells Fargo & Mn has 106,676 shares. Oppenheimer has 0.06% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). American International Gru owns 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 15,190 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 78,235 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 264,155 shares. Herald Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 910,000 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Co holds 131,457 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 30,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).

Analysts await Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Amber Road, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 17,508 shares to 320,012 shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 434,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,658 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management, New York-based fund reported 4,175 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.04% or 40,121 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 20,950 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Smith Moore And Co accumulated 3,804 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cibc Retail Bank Usa has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.26% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 35,364 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 55,741 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Stralem accumulated 35,930 shares or 2.98% of the stock. M Hldgs Secs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Blume Capital Mgmt has 0.52% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,496 shares. Connecticut-based Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 3.97% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The North Carolina-based Holderness Invs has invested 0.62% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa has invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).