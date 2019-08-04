Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Stake Lifted by Altai Capital Management Lp; Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Valuation Declined While New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Raised Its Stake

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 196,210 shares traded or 20.30% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA DR. REDDY’S TO LAUNCH PROTECTIS DROPS MARKETING IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.59 BLN RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MUKHERJEE WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY EREZ ISRAELI, FORMER PRESIDENT & CEO OF ENZYMOTEC; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – CO, U.S. UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILING OF AN NDA FOR MIGRAINE CANDIDATE; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LEVOCETIRIZINE DIHYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS USP, 5 MG IN U.S. MARKET

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%

More notable recent Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dr. Reddy’s launches Carboprost Tromethamine Injection in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Osmotica Flies, Catalyst Plummets, GW Pharma On Track To File For Expanded Use Of Epidiolex – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Re-Launch of Its Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film after Favorable Ruling in Patent Litigation – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dr. Reddy’s to release Q1 FY 20 results on July 29, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Dermatology Inc. Acquires SERNIVO®, TRIANEX® and PROMISEB® – Business Wire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 8,404 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc reported 264,155 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). D E Shaw And invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Trexquant Inv LP reported 11,438 shares stake. Penbrook holds 0.76% or 84,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 17,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Co reported 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Needham Invest Management has 3.41% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). American holds 15,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gagnon Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 671,219 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 166,528 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 198,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 26,438 shares. Kennedy Capital accumulated 327,045 shares.

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OPTT, MARA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AQ, AMBR Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AQ, AMBR – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AMBER ROAD, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “E2Open To Acquire Amber Road For $425 Million – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Amber Road Inc (AMBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.