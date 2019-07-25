Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Shareholder Altai Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position; Bragg Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in At&T (T) by $928,016

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 26.53 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D Scott Neal invested 0.59% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 171,393 shares. Sather Fin Group Inc holds 0.22% or 34,301 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 384,538 shares. Bainco Investors has 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 80,763 shares. Novare Cap Limited Com accumulated 316,542 shares. Grimes & owns 33,488 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 35,921 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Brave Asset Inc has invested 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kistler accumulated 51,201 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corporation, Arkansas-based fund reported 17,480 shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.96% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 43,213 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne has 0.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 25,914 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp holds 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 12,499 shares.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 21,071 shares to 44,968 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

