Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Holding Raised by Altai Capital Management Lp; Harbour Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Boeing Company (BA) as Share Price Declined

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Doheny Asset Ca has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Texas-based Sfmg Lc has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co holds 1.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,309 shares. At National Bank has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Estabrook owns 341 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Valmark Advisers accumulated 2,843 shares. Asset Strategies Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 2.27M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Security Natl Tru holds 5,962 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 245,089 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Westwood Gp Inc has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). St Johns Inv Mgmt Co Limited owns 50 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc has 8,783 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 578,024 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Disciplined Growth Investors Incorporated Mn holds 1.10M shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 198,719 shares. First Interstate Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Oppenheimer & Company reported 237,943 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Gagnon Advisors Lc holds 671,219 shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 11,438 shares. Bridgeway reported 133,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oaktop Cap Management Ii LP holds 1.40 million shares. Altai Cap Lp invested in 18.18% or 2.46 million shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 327,045 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs invested in 0.02% or 21,718 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 106,676 shares. Levin Strategies LP stated it has 166,528 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.