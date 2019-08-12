Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Holder Altai Capital Management LP Increased Position by $435,672 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Bright Rock Capital Management Increases Holding in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI)

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.14. About 144,439 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 18,858 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% or 11 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 29,515 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 8,100 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 6,300 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Moreover, Stifel has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 67,055 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Kwmg Limited Company reported 367 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 2,610 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 23 shares. Optimum Inv invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 10,700 shares. Aperio Group Limited Company invested in 0% or 8,890 shares.