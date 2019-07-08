Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Both Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella Inc. 42 6.74 N/A -0.93 0.00 Enphase Energy Inc. 10 6.98 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ambarella Inc. and Enphase Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -7% -6.3% Enphase Energy Inc. 0.00% 368% -1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ambarella Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Enphase Energy Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ambarella Inc. is 10.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Ambarella Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enphase Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ambarella Inc. and Enphase Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Enphase Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Ambarella Inc.’s average target price is $40.5, while its potential downside is -9.76%. Competitively Enphase Energy Inc. has an average target price of $11.2, with potential downside of -43.92%. The data provided earlier shows that Ambarella Inc. appears more favorable than Enphase Energy Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ambarella Inc. and Enphase Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 48.3% respectively. 4.6% are Ambarella Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Enphase Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambarella Inc. 0.02% 3.92% 23.78% 38.77% -6.16% 38.85% Enphase Energy Inc. 4.67% 52.03% 89.84% 162.23% 181.47% 208.25%

For the past year Ambarella Inc. has weaker performance than Enphase Energy Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enphase Energy Inc. beats Ambarella Inc.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services. The company sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers through original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.