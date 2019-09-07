Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) and eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella Inc. 45 8.96 N/A -1.16 0.00 eMagin Corporation 1 0.83 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Ambarella Inc. and eMagin Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ambarella Inc. and eMagin Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9% -8% eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Ambarella Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, eMagin Corporation has a 0.12 beta which is 88.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ambarella Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.8 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor eMagin Corporation are 1.8 and 0.8 respectively. Ambarella Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to eMagin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ambarella Inc. and eMagin Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 eMagin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ambarella Inc.’s consensus price target is $57.67, while its potential downside is -7.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ambarella Inc. and eMagin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 40.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Ambarella Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.36% of eMagin Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8% eMagin Corporation -1.54% -10.23% -27.46% -52.12% -74.43% -59.04%

For the past year Ambarella Inc. has 42.8% stronger performance while eMagin Corporation has -59.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Ambarella Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors eMagin Corporation.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.