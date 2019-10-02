Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) Reaches $56.91 After 9.00% Down Move; Firsthand Capital Management Has Decreased Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Position

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Firsthand Capital Management Inc holds 15,000 shares with $2.54M value, down from 25,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Limited now has $433.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.42. About 9.52M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME

The stock of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.91. About 808,762 shares traded or 24.48% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.88B company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $51.79 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AMBA worth $169.29M less.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ambarella has $6800 highest and $4500 lowest target. $57.67’s average target is 1.34% above currents $56.91 stock price. Ambarella had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital given on Friday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform”. The stock of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip creates integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Ambarella, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 0.23% more from 23.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Fil holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 1.26 million shares. Sandy Spring Bank owns 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 2,250 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.02% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Artisan Partners Lp holds 451,265 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 327,908 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 14,142 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited has 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). 8,000 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca). Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 317,585 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Vanguard has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Ltd holds 0% or 58,569 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

