Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ambarella Inc. has 82.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 61.64% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Ambarella Inc. has 4.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ambarella Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9.00% -8.00% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Ambarella Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella Inc. N/A 45 0.00 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ambarella Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella Inc. 1 1 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 2.11 2.72

With average price target of $50.8, Ambarella Inc. has a potential downside of -9.07%. As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 53.83%. Given Ambarella Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ambarella Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Ambarella Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Ambarella Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.4. Competitively, Ambarella Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.34 Quick Ratio. Ambarella Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ambarella Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that Ambarella Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ambarella Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ambarella Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ambarella Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Ambarella Inc.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.