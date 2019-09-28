Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) and AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Comparison side by side

Both Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) and AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella Inc. 55 8.33 31.39M -1.16 0.00 AXT Inc. 4 5.24 35.27M 0.24 18.09

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ambarella Inc. and AXT Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella Inc. 56,979,488.11% -9% -8% AXT Inc. 955,308,775.73% 5.1% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that Ambarella Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AXT Inc. has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ambarella Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.4. Competitively, AXT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Ambarella Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AXT Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ambarella Inc. and AXT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 AXT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Ambarella Inc. is $57.67, with potential downside of -7.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.5% of Ambarella Inc. shares and 59.2% of AXT Inc. shares. About 4.6% of Ambarella Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.91% of AXT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8% AXT Inc. 2.4% 1.18% -25.22% 3.89% -43.44% -1.84%

For the past year Ambarella Inc. had bullish trend while AXT Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AXT Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Ambarella Inc.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company manufactures its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic (GaAs) substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones. The company also provides semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in opto-electronic products, including high brightness LEDs in backlight wireless handsets and LCD TVs, as well as for automotive, signage, display, and lighting applications; and 3-D sensing using vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. In addition, it offers indium with phosphorous substrates used in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks (PONs), data center connectivity products, silicon photonics, photonic ICs (PICs), terrestrial solar cells (CPV), lasers, RF amplifiers (military wireless), and infrared motion control and infrared thermal imaging products; and germanium substrates for space and terrestrial photovoltaic, as well as optical applications. Further, the company, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, manufactures and sells raw materials for gallium, gallium alloys, indium phosphide poly-crystal, germanium, germanium dioxide, high purity arsenic, pyrolytic boron nitride, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force in the United States and China, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Europe and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.