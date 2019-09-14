Ambarella (AMBA) Stock Value Rose While S Squared Technology Has Lowered by $968,000 Its Position; Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Shareholder Fsi Group Lowered Holding

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 93.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 405,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 29,229 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144,000, down from 434,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 138,239 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK)

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 33.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The hedge fund held 44,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, down from 66,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.91. About 255,854 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $29,520 was bought by TIERNEY BRIAN. $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS. $24,167 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by Spevak Barry. The insider MADONNA HARRY bought 10,000 shares worth $51,017. Flocco Theodore J JR bought 5,000 shares worth $24,342.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $84.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 46,637 shares to 205,607 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 51,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.95% less from 27.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Com accumulated 70,421 shares or 0% of the stock. Security Tru stated it has 1,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Schaller Gp has invested 12.84% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Provise Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 12,684 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 35,816 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 50,661 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 460,937 shares in its portfolio. 27,145 are held by Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corp. 37,700 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation. Cordasco Financial, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,800 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1,455 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 43,500 shares. Blackrock reported 3.34 million shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 5,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 17,200 shares to 82,200 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AMBA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 0.23% more from 23.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Prns Partnership has 0.04% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Etrade Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 19,947 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) or 173,719 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 25,105 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.01% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 12,111 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Baillie Gifford Commerce stated it has 394,204 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 125,772 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 252,992 shares. Kennedy Capital stated it has 24,635 shares.