Ambarella (AMBA) Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Upped Holding by $1.15 Million; Forward Management Has Lifted Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holding by $1.61 Million; Stock Value Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 26,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 750,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42 million, up from 723,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 137,118 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 688,569 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 16/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement Provides for Brookfield Property Partners to Pay $1.2B Reverse Termination Fee Under Certain Circumstances; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 11,034 shares to 108,138 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 33,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,633 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $672.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 56,938 shares to 816,982 shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,000 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co.