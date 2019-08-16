Ambarella (AMBA) Holder Pdt Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; Beaconlight Capital Lifted Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $2.04 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 1.51M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 25,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The hedge fund held 62,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 88,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 129,927 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares to 39,305 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 633,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 26,600 shares to 123,700 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qiagen Nv by 20,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.

