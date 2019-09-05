Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Valuation Declined While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Legal & General Group Plc Has Decreased Green Dot (GDOT) Position as Stock Declined

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 59,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 53,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 112,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 699,213 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 24,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 146,527 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 122,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 129,016 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 123.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.54% negative EPS growth.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 21,766 shares to 144,407 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 771,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 155,010 are held by Toscafund Asset Mngmt Llp. Elk Creek Ptnrs Llc invested in 227,364 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 45,944 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 26,548 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset has 0.08% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.03% or 6,294 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,438 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Products Prns Ltd Liability owns 66,700 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 32,337 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 58,626 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Communications has invested 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 5,562 were reported by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation.

