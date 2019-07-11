Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stock Value Declined While Gendell Jeffrey L Trimmed Its Stake by $1.04 Million; Second Curve Capital Has Upped Position in Meta Finl Group (CASH) by $1.27 Million

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 57,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 801,739 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, down from 859,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $805.26M market cap company. It closed at $17.69 lastly. It is down 9.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 91,144 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TEGNA Set to Acquire Leading TV Stations for $535M in Cash – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China’s PBOC, trading platform signal floor for interbank rates – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Just In: Hostess Brands Stock Upgraded – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 26,395 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gru reported 221,740 shares. Gp Inc stated it has 21,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Patriot Fincl Grp Ltd Partnership invested 11.95% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). State Street holds 771,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc has 464 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc owns 789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,270 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 115,621 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 55,555 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 10,462 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,435 shares for 0% of their portfolio.