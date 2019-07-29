Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stock Price Declined While Proxima Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $356,022; Abingworth Llp Stake In Sientra (SIEN) Was Increased

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 19,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 137,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 120,677 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.34M market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 661,920 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Charles Schwab Management reported 54,682 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 183,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Fincl Bank De has 421 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 410,827 were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd. Blair William Company Il accumulated 19,400 shares. Moreover, Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.03% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 45,358 are owned by Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 2,102 are owned by Ameritas Prtnrs. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.60 million shares. Bridgeway Management holds 31,100 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blackrock reported 1.59 million shares. Pura Vida Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.54% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Creative Planning invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C. $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by Little Paul Sean.

