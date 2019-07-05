Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stock Price Declined While Cqs Cayman LP Has Boosted Stake; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Decreased Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Holding by $1.31 Million

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 11,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,626 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 71,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $132.2. About 98,239 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 123,402 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 2.90M shares to 14.70 million shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ambac Announces Closing of Ballantyne Restructuring Following Irish and US Court Approvals – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac working with others for max recovery of Puerto Rico exposures – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 155,275 shares to 182,585 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on July, 9 after the close. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 14.63% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.64 per share. HELE’s profit will be $35.15M for 23.61 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Impact Helen of Troy’s (HELE) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mohawk Group to go public – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avon Stock Surges 58% in a Year: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is lululemon (LULU) Poised to Post Earnings Beat Again in Q1? – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Harness the Power of New Analyst Coverage – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.