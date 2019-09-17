Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stake Held by Raging Capital Management Llc; As Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Market Value Declined, Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Decreased Holding by $4.15 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 159,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 8.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237.30 million, down from 8.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.10% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 6.86M shares traded or 158.12% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 522,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 1.88M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.75M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 141,455 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC)

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 122,762 shares to 674,426 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 150,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,100 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 199,832 shares to 531,775 shares, valued at $37.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 184,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $703.06M for 12.14 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.