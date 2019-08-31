Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Shares Declined While Raging Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Navellier & Associates Stake in Evertec (EVTC) Has Upped by $1.40 Million

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Evertec Inc. (EVTC) by 270.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 51,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 70,769 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 19,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Evertec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 382,201 shares traded or 4.98% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 153,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 109,827 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) by 32,765 shares to 9,592 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 30,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,370 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evertec Inc (EVTC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EVERTEC, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Lp accumulated 0.04% or 44,155 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Schwerin Boyle Cap holds 405,800 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 15,890 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 80,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 92,673 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.26M shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 15,117 shares. 13,967 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. 498 were accumulated by Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru. Boston Prtn holds 0.03% or 756,737 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1,832 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Alps invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambac Financial (AMBC) CEO Claude LeBlanc on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ambac Announces Execution of COFINA Plan Support Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac Financial Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.