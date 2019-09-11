Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Shareholder Ejf Capital Has Decreased Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Has Increased by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 132,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, up from 125,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.88. About 8.91 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 29,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.38 million, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.75M market cap company. It closed at $19.65 lastly. It is down 8.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ambac to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ambac Announces Closing of Ballantyne Restructuring Following Irish and U.S. Court Approvals – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AMBC, MU, NR – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac working with others for max recovery of Puerto Rico exposures – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 27,672 shares to 43,864 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares to 22,590 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,797 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

More important recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

