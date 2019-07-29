Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Has Increased Position; Antero Res (AR) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $320,000

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 7.38 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $807.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 24,639 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 2.90M shares to 14.70M shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 20.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $50,085 worth of stock. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Advsr Ltd has invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 82,607 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited accumulated 68,478 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Menlo Ltd Liability invested in 2.33% or 370,590 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0.02% or 987,268 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 2.52M shares. Brave Warrior Limited Liability Company owns 11.94M shares for 5.3% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 277,196 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 2,750 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.06% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 800,700 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 59,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.64% negative EPS growth.