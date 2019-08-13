Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Market Value Declined While Cqs Cayman LP Upped by $630,000 Its Holding; Payden & Rygel Boosted Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.93M, up from 509,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 1.40M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 53,467 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 976,000 shares to 498,510 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 9.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Ambac Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire" on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Ambac -8.4% as Q1 reflects increased public finance reserves – Seeking Alpha" published on May 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Ambac to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on April 22, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares to 11,660 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,700 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).