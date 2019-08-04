Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Market Valuation Declined While Proxima Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $356,022; Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined While Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Raised by $720,138 Its Holding

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 76.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 12,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 29,126 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 7.07M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 19,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 137,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 185,272 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ambac Announces Closing of Ballantyne Restructuring Following Irish and U.S. Court Approvals – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on March 01, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Aug 01, 2019 – Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology, Apple Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples, Walmart Inc, Union Pacific Corp – GuruFocus.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac Assurance’s Segregated Account Rehabilitation Completed Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2018.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,380 shares to 177,430 shares, valued at $19.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,521 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.