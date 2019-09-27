Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) and NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Comparison side by side

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) and NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) are two firms in the Surety & Title Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group Inc. 19 0.92 45.23M -3.57 0.00 NMI Holdings Inc. 28 0.41 61.40M 1.73 14.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ambac Financial Group Inc. and NMI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) and NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group Inc. 240,329,436.77% -9.6% -1% NMI Holdings Inc. 222,463,768.12% 17.3% 11%

Risk and Volatility

Ambac Financial Group Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NMI Holdings Inc.’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc. and NMI Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NMI Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of NMI Holdings Inc. is $30, which is potential 7.64% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.3% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares and 93% of NMI Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of NMI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambac Financial Group Inc. 1.22% 7.68% -1.62% -2.41% -8.44% 5.68% NMI Holdings Inc. -10.44% -13.52% -10.63% 14.81% 18.48% 39.38%

For the past year Ambac Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than NMI Holdings Inc.

Summary

NMI Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Ambac Financial Group Inc.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations. The Financial Services segment offers investment agreements, funding conduits, and interest rate swaps, principally to clients of the financial guarantee business. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.