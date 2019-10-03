Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Stake Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc; As Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Valuation Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lifted by $14.01 Million Its Stake

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.56 million, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 904,352 shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC) by 91.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 73,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 153,705 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 80,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ambac Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 160,623 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) by 7,557 shares to 53,378 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc Class A (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 88,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,902 shares, and cut its stake in Simmons First National Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:SFNC).

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ambac Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ambac Announces Approval of Plan Amendment for Segregated Account Rehabilitation Exit – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ambac to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, BURL, AMBC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

More notable recent Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Carbonite (CARB), Symantec (SYMC), (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:SHO) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sunstone Hotel declares $0.54 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sunstone Hotel Investors, NTN Buzztime, Seadrill Partners, Achaogen, and China Automotive â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 69,004 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $222.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 272,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,028 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold SHO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 221.04 million shares or 0.49% less from 222.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.03% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 1.32M shares. Parametric Port Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Charles Schwab owns 3.97 million shares. 20,409 are held by Jane Street Gru Limited Com. Security Rech And Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.53% or 807,250 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 20,094 shares. Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 365 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 58,650 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,691 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 387,058 shares. Numerixs Tech reported 0.03% stake. 424,419 are owned by Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.16 million shares. 6.08 million are held by Northern.