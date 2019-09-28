Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Decreased Its Stake; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Raised Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $680,260; Shares Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 15,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 258,548 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20M, up from 242,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 15,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23 million, down from 21,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon pilots Care clinics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, CRON, TSLA – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel On Atlas Air: Company Has Lingering Pilot Union Issues, But Stock Still Attractive – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spc Fincl stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg reported 771 shares. Moreover, Brick & Kyle Assocs has 6.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,624 shares. Winslow Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 292 shares. Indiana & Investment owns 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 397 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Com Inc has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waverton Inv Management Limited reported 79,484 shares stake. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability owns 11,058 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc stated it has 2,666 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Hbk Limited Partnership accumulated 1,370 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 12,149 were accumulated by Buckingham Management. Dock Street Asset Management Inc has invested 10.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wells Fargo Mn has 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.01M shares. South State accumulated 8,254 shares. Bouchey Financial Gru Limited holds 0.3% or 651 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 81,490 shares to 217,095 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettee Investors holds 3.74% or 135,949 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 510,157 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 294,982 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Choate Invest Advsr has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oak Assocs Oh invested in 1.88% or 694,735 shares. Seabridge Limited Liability Corp holds 0.96% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 66,676 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability owns 332,388 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Thompson Inv Mngmt accumulated 68,989 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.59% or 1.40 million shares. Fairview Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 6,389 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Old Point Trust & Finance Svcs N A has invested 1.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Farmers Bank & Trust owns 120,089 shares. Hilltop Holding Inc invested in 0.72% or 77,881 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 1.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 161,386 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.