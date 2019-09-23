Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Lowered Its Position by $567,000; Vestor Capital Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $2.78 Million; Stock Value Rose

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 16,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 43,997 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, down from 60,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 1.21 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189,000, down from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.54. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.37 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 372 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Wright Investors Service owns 4,364 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Legacy Prtn holds 2,805 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 1.9% or 642,975 shares. Clarkston Cap Lc reported 554 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 5,071 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Dillon And Associates stated it has 898 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Halsey Ct owns 4.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,770 shares. Omers Administration reported 3,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Armistice Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 4,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 355 shares. Lord Abbett And Communication Llc accumulated 0.53% or 86,081 shares. Baldwin Invest Llc has invested 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weybosset Research & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kdi Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Grid Plc by 6,854 shares to 6,986 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ims Mgmt holds 2,660 shares. Family Mgmt Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability has 3.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cumberland Prtn Limited has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.14% or 5,718 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 274,225 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.33% or 12.79M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.15% or 179,313 shares in its portfolio. 5,620 are owned by Charter Tru Com. Hodges Cap Mgmt invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Franklin Resource owns 2.87M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct invested in 0.09% or 2,946 shares. Eagle Asset owns 294,207 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $566.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Index (EFA) by 4,887 shares to 302,046 shares, valued at $19.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 6,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “August Employment Level Reaches New Low At US Railroads – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.