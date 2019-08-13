Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Position Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers Llc; Capital International Increased Apple (AAPL) Position

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 3,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,391 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 35,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.55B market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $8.53 during the last trading session, reaching $209.01. About 41.53 million shares traded or 53.83% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 99,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.54 million, up from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $40.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.65. About 3.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 01/05/2018 – After Bernie Sanders tweet, Amazon is now in the crosshairs of both political parties; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Management invested in 78,805 shares. Greystone Managed Investments Inc has invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Live Your Vision Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Fincl invested in 8.96% or 1.17M shares. Barr E S & reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Groesbeck Investment Nj owns 7,811 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp accumulated 1.9% or 89,036 shares. Confluence Invest Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,822 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Midas Management invested in 24,100 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highfields Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 700,000 shares. Bamco New York owns 1,122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.23% or 18,984 shares. Wheatland reported 1,845 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Capital Management Lc reported 0.05% stake.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra Cia Adr by 160,000 shares to 931,379 shares, valued at $10.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,717 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 5,467 shares to 91,032 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 40,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Planning Advsrs has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sarasin And Llp holds 2.17% or 63,160 shares in its portfolio. National Pension holds 2.71% or 395,541 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 151,910 shares. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated accumulated 1.27% or 9,119 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 0.15% or 1,470 shares. Boys Arnold invested in 0.32% or 1,203 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 4,035 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability has 0.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,321 shares. Boltwood Cap has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 375 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Lc has 8,278 shares for 4.78% of their portfolio. Foxhaven Asset Mngmt LP has 5.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 60,868 shares. 9,447 are held by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. 267,072 are held by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

