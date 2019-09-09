Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $890,500; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Theleme Partners Llp Raised Holding

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1829.56. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83M, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.19. About 1.54 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 15,200 shares to 19,200 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dynex Cap Inc (NYSE:DX) by 112,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.43 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

