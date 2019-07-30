Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holder Credit Agricole S A Trimmed Its Holding by $4.45 Million; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Valuation Declined While Midas Management Lowered Its Position

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $13.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1899.19. About 2.65 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 29/03/2018 – Munster Says Chances of Trump Taking Action Against Amazon Is ‘Extremely Low’ (Video); 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $139.56. About 18,867 shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,430 shares. Akre Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 0.65% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Mcf Advsr Llc reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Savings Bank Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 40,201 shares. American Intl Group Incorporated holds 0% or 2,082 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 826 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 161,359 shares. Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10,600 shares to 27,600 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 80,426 shares to 355,773 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 25,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).