Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Has Raised Its Stake by $46.28 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Leavell Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in A F L A C (AFL) by $464,373

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 9,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 114,021 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 123,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 3.13 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 99,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.54 million, up from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Muni Bd Etf by 38,000 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK) by 3,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $770.22M for 12.16 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

