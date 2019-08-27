Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Reaches $1772.60 After 8.00% Up Move; US Ecology (ECOL) Has 1.88 Sentiment

The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.21% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.6. About 605,184 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even HigherThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $876.83B company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $1914.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AMZN worth $70.15B more.

US Ecology Inc (ECOL) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 94 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 50 sold and decreased equity positions in US Ecology Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 18.32 million shares, down from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding US Ecology Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 33 Increased: 63 New Position: 31.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold Amazon.com, Inc. shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 3,866 shares. Central National Bank & Trust And holds 4,186 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pettee Investors Inc accumulated 368 shares. Smith Salley Associates reported 6,029 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 449 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 182,295 are owned by Melvin Capital Ltd Partnership. Eastern Bank & Trust has 16,105 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Alta Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Utah-based fund reported 738 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,989 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,777 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 990 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Maverick Ltd holds 9,510 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 24.04% above currents $1772.6 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1965 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.68 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $876.83 billion. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services divisions. It has a 73.54 P/E ratio. The firm sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 25.68 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 2,877 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) has declined 3.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $122 MLN TO $128 MLN, ITS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $2.15 TO $2.34; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018

More notable recent US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Waste Management Demand Continues to Rise: 4 Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) CEO Jeffrey Feeler on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. for 1.20 million shares. Redmond Asset Management Llc owns 22,766 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc. has 0.44% invested in the company for 30,709 shares. The New York-based Fenimore Asset Management Inc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,800 shares.