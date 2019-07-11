Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) EPS Estimated At $5.28; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shorts Lowered By 2.88%

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) had a decrease of 2.88% in short interest. MELI’s SI was 3.14M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.88% from 3.23 million shares previously. With 452,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)’s short sellers to cover MELI’s short positions. The SI to Mercadolibre Inc’s float is 7.64%. The stock decreased 1.13% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $633.33. About 699,709 shares traded or 22.64% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report $5.28 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 4.14% from last quarter’s $5.07 EPS. AMZN’s profit would be $2.60 billion giving it 95.52 P/E if the $5.28 EPS is correct. After having $7.09 EPS previously, Amazon.com, Inc.’s analysts see -25.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers

Among 8 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. MercadoLibre had 21 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MELI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 5 by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) rating on Monday, March 11. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $515 target.

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. The company has market cap of $31.13 billion. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction format. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $993.24 billion. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services divisions. It has a 84.22 P/E ratio. The firm sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

