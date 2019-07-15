Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) EPS Estimated At $5.28; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Decreased Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding By $14.55 Million

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 33.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 539,000 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 3.77%. The Blue Harbour Group Lp holds 1.08 million shares with $29.44 million value, down from 1.62M last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 978,832 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report $5.28 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 4.14% from last quarter’s $5.07 EPS. AMZN’s profit would be $2.60 billion giving it 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS is correct. After having $7.09 EPS previously, Amazon.com, Inc.’s analysts see -25.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 30/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver for joint announcement with Amazon Monday

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $53.47 million for 13.77 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 50,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Tru Company owns 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1,030 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 12,191 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 523,508 shares. Nwi Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 1,716 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 20,943 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.06% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Boston Advsrs Ltd accumulated 81,277 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 17,345 shares in its portfolio. Highline Cap Mngmt LP holds 2.18 million shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. Hl Fin Service Limited Liability Com holds 143,321 shares. Element Cap Limited, a New York-based fund reported 8,019 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 639,211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 63,850 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Gaming had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) rating on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $35 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) rating on Monday, March 4. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $35 target.

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stake by 417,500 shares to 6.47M valued at $34.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) stake by 172,290 shares and now owns 1.78 million shares. Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) was raised too.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $990.08 billion. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services divisions. It has a 83.95 P/E ratio. The firm sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold Amazon.com, Inc. shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Secs Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 14.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,461 shares. Axa invested in 308,817 shares. Monroe Bancorp Mi holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 719 shares. Beaumont Prns Ltd holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,227 shares. Windward Ca invested in 28,100 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 32,841 shares. New York-based Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Braun Stacey Associate holds 22,338 shares. Moreover, Birinyi Assocs Inc has 12.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Donaldson Llc holds 1,823 shares. Cypress Grp Inc holds 1,474 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,856 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has 2.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,524 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Deutsche Bank. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $2200 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.